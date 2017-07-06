BRIEF-Brooks Automation acquires Pacific Bio-Material Management
* Brooks automation announces the acquisition of Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc.
July 6 OBDUCAT AB
* OBDUCAT RECEIVES ORDER FROM INSTITUTE OF ACOUSTICS IN CHINA
* EITRE SYSTEM IS SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED TO INSTITUTE OF ACOUSTICS DURING Q3 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brooks automation announces the acquisition of Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.65 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25