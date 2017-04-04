FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Oberbank AG FY net profit up 8.9 pct to EUR 181.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Oberbank AG:

* FY pretax profit rose to 219.1 million euros ($233.34 million)(+14.4 percent), after taxes to 181.3 million euros (+8.9 percent)

* FY operating interest rate was very good despite the ECB's zero interest rate policy and improved by 2.9 percent to 308.3 million euros due to the significant rise in credit volume

* Outlook 2017: outstanding result from 2016 should be achieved again Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

