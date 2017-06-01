FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OBI Pharma buys TH-3424 from Threshold Pharmaceuticals
June 1, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-OBI Pharma buys TH-3424 from Threshold Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - OBI Pharma Inc

* OBI Pharma announces acquisition of TH-3424 from Threshold Pharmaceuticals

* OBI Pharma says product will be renamed OBI-3424 effective immediately

* OBI Pharma - Threshold to transfer to co its ownership rights as well as preclinical,manufacturing data for OBI-3424 for undisclosed, upfront one-time payment

* OBI Pharma - plans to accelerate development of OBI-3424, with IND application filing with U.S. FDA planned for early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

