BRIEF-OBI Pharma buys TH-3424 from Threshold Pharmaceuticals

June 1 (Reuters) - OBI Pharma Inc

* OBI Pharma announces acquisition of TH-3424 from Threshold Pharmaceuticals

* OBI Pharma says product will be renamed OBI-3424 effective immediately

* OBI Pharma - Threshold to transfer to co its ownership rights as well as preclinical,manufacturing data for OBI-3424 for undisclosed, upfront one-time payment

* OBI Pharma - plans to accelerate development of OBI-3424, with IND application filing with U.S. FDA planned for early 2018