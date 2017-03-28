FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Obic's sales expected to rise 4 pct to more than 61 bln Yen for year ending Friday - Nikkei
March 28, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Obic's sales expected to rise 4 pct to more than 61 bln Yen for year ending Friday - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Obic's pretax profit is on track to rise 8 percent to around 32 billion Yen ($290 million) for the year ending Friday - Nikkei

* Obic Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise 4 percent to more than 61 billion yen for the year ending Friday - Nikkei

* Obic's operating profit is likely to be up 6 percent to about 27.7 billion yen for year ending Friday, in line with previous projections - Nikkei

* Obic's operating profit margin is also seen rising 1 point to 45 percent for year ending Friday - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2mMQNPJ) Further company coverage:

