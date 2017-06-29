MOVES-Ex-Barclays investment banking head joins board of healthcare M&A firm
June 29 The former head of investment banking at Barclays PlC, Tom King, has joined the board of healthcare M&A boutique Leerink Partners LLC, the firm said on Thursday.
June 29 OBSIDO SOCIMI SA:
* SAYS CHAIRMAN SERGIO PEREZ CONEJO RESIGNS
* SAYS APPOINTS AUDUN LEKVE AS CHAIRMAN
Source text: bit.ly/2t4GTJs
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 The former head of investment banking at Barclays PlC, Tom King, has joined the board of healthcare M&A boutique Leerink Partners LLC, the firm said on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 29 The European Union executive on Thursday threw its weight behind Italy's plea for fellow EU states to allow humanitarian rescue boats carrying African migrants across the Mediterranean to dock in their ports to alleviate growing pressure on Rome.