FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-OC Oerlikon raises full-year guidance for 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 2, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-OC Oerlikon raises full-year guidance for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon:

* Group full-year guidance for 2017 raised

* Raising target of group's sales and orders for full year 2017 to around 2.6 billion Swiss francs ($2.61 billion) and our operating profitability (EBITDA) to approach 14 percent

* Q1 group orders climbed 21.1 percent to 712 million francs and sales increased 2.7 percent to 608 million francs compared to previous year

* Group's year-on-year EBITDA increased to 86 million francs, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 14.2 percent. EBIT for Q1 2017 stood at 39 million francs, and margin at 6.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9956 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.