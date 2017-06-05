FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ocado announces first international customer for Ocado Smart Platform​

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc:

* Ocado Group Plc - ‍announcement of first international customer for Ocado Smart Platform​

* Ocado Group Plc - ‍ocado expects arrangement to be earnings and cash neutral in current and 2018 financial years, and increasingly accretive thereafter​

* Ocado Group - ‍partner will pay an up-front fee to Ocado for access to OSP, together with ongoing fees that are based on volume of products sold online​

* Ocado Group says "‍discussions with other retailers across globe are ongoing and continue to expect to sign multiple deals in medium term​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

