BRIEF-Ocado announces first international customer for Ocado Smart Platform​

June 5 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc:
* Ocado Group Plc - announcement of first international customer for Ocado Smart Platform
* Ocado Group Plc - ocado expects arrangement to be earnings and cash neutral in current and 2018 financial years, and increasingly accretive thereafter
* Ocado Group - partner will pay an up-front fee to Ocado for access to OSP, together with ongoing fees that are based on volume of products sold online
* Ocado Group says "discussions with other retailers across globe are ongoing and continue to expect to sign multiple deals in medium term"