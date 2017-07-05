July 5 Ocado Group Plc
* H1 revenue 713.8 million stg
* H1 pretax profit 7.7 million stg
* Retail revenue increased 12.5% to £659.6 million
* EBITDA up 2.7% to £45.2 million
* Profit before tax of £7.7 million decreased by £1.7
million
* Net debt up to £102.4 million due to significant capital
investment in innovation and capacity
* Active customers increased 12.7% year-on-year to over
600,000
* Further conversations continuing with multiple retailers
to adopt our solutions using OSP
* Expect our recently announced international partnership to
be first of many
