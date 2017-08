May 2 (Reuters) -

* OCC cleared contract volume down six percent in April

* OCC - cleared contract volume in April was 320.5 million contracts, down six percent from April 2016

* OCC says cleared futures volume up 42 percent in April and 52 percent ytd

* OCC - average daily volume at OCC is down one percent in April 2017 with 17 million contracts Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)