3 months ago
BRIEF-Occidental expects 2017 oil & gas segment production of 595,000 – 615,000 boed
May 4, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Occidental expects 2017 oil & gas segment production of 595,000 – 615,000 boed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp:

* Sees FY oil & gas segment total production 595,000 – 615,000 boed

* Sees Q2 total production of 580,000 – 595,000 boed

* Sees Q2 Permian Resources production of 135,000 – 140,000 boed

* In oil & gas segment, sees FY permian resources production of 140,000 – 150,000 boed

* Sees Q2 exploration expense about $30 million

* Sees about $200 million pre-tax income in 2Q17 from Chemical segment

* Sees modest impact of OPEC quota constraints and volume effects under psc contracts due to higher oil prices in Q2

* Expect to drill 28 wells and put online 26 wells in 2Q17 in Permian Source text (bit.ly/2p0St9G) Further company coverage:

