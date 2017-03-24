March 24 Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Occidental Petroleum Corp- CEO Vicki Hollub's 2016 total compensation was $13 million versus $5.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Occidental Petroleum Corp- CFO Christopher G. Stavros's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $4.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Occidental Petroleum Corp- CEO Vicki Hollub's 2016 total compensation includes stock awards of about $9.8 million- sec filing Source: (bit.ly/2n0ajnd) Further company coverage: