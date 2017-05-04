FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum posts qtrly net income of $0.15 per share
May 4, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum posts qtrly net income of $0.15 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp:

* Qtrly net income of $117 million or $0.15 per share

* Total average daily production volumes were 584,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 net sales $2,957 million versus $2,123 million

* Chemical pre-tax income for the first quarter of 2017 was $170 million

* Q1 reported sales volume 583 mboe/d versus 651 mboe/d

* Lower costs, improved crude oil prices and increase in caustic soda prices, sales volumes resulted in increase to qtrly income on a sequential basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

