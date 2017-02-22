BRIEF-Ocean RIG UDW Inc Q4 loss per share $45.08

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ocean RIG UDW Inc

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 loss per share $45.08

* Q4 revenue $355.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $313.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says continues to explore and consider various strategic alternatives with its financial and legal advisors

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says total backlog as of February 22, 2017 amounted to $1.5 billion

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says if consensual solution cannot be reached among all stakeholders, co will consider implementation of restructuring plan

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says fleet wide utilization for Q4 of 2016 was 95.49%

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says on February 10, 2017, company reached an agreement with ConocoPhillips to terminate contract of Ocean Rig Athena

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says as part of agreement, ConocoPhillips will pay a termination fee

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says Ocean Rig Athena is presently en-route to its final lay-up location in Greece where unit will be cold stacked

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says on february 6, 2017, company reached an agreement with Premier Oil and Noble Energy

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says agreement with Premier Oil, Noble Energy was to settle disputed invoices related to contract of Eirik Raude against payment of $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: