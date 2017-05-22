FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ocean rig udw inc says launch of schemes of arrangement
#Market News
May 22, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ocean rig udw inc says launch of schemes of arrangement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* Ocean Rig UDW says launch of schemes of arrangement

* Schemes of arrangement proceedings with respect to co, Drillships Financing Holding, Drillships Ocean Ventures, drill rigs holdings launched

* Notifies DRH noteholders deadline for DRH early consent fee available to holders who accede to restructuring agreement is on May 29, 2017

* Says schemes will affect only financial indebtedness of scheme companies and their co-borrower and guarantor affiliates

* Trade creditors and vendors of scheme companies will continue to be paid in ordinary course of business and will not be affected by schemes

* If schemes sanctioned, scheme cos will be substantially deleveraged through exchange of about $3.7 billion principal amount of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

