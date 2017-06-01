FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocean RIG UDW says DRH early consent deadline extended to June 14, 2017
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ocean RIG UDW says DRH early consent deadline extended to June 14, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Ocean RIG UDW Inc:

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says DRH early consent deadline extended to June 14, 2017; support for UDW scheme reaches 94.0%

* Ocean RIG UDW - as at may 29, 2017, UDW scheme creditors representing 94.0% by value of UDW scheme indebtedness have signed or acceded to RSA, support UDW scheme

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says hearing in ancillary proceedings in united states under chapter 15 of bankruptcy code adjourned to august 16, 2017

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc - as of June 1,2017, creditors holding 81.6 percent by value of DRH senior secured notes have acceded to restructuring agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

