May 18 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd:

* HY profit before taxation 333.9 million rand versus 437.1 million rand year ago

* HY basic headline earnings per share of 193.8 cents

* HY revenue of 3.14 billion rand versus 3.60 billion rand year ago

* Declares gross interim dividend amounting to 90 cents per share for six months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)