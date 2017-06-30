BRIEF-Superior Industries appointsof Nadeem Moiz CFO
* Superior Industries announces the appointment of Nadeem Moiz executive vice president and chief financial officer
June 30 Oceanfirst Financial Corp:
* OceanFirst Financial Corp. announces agreement to acquire Sun Bancorp, Inc.
* Says transaction is valued at approximately $25.27 per sun common share
* Says transaction is valued at approximately $487 million in aggregate.
* OceanFirst Financial Corp says under terms of merger agreement, deal unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* OceanFirst Financial Corp - expects to incur one-time pre-tax merger and integration costs of approximately $46 million
* OceanFirst Financial - consideration a sun shareholder will receive is equivalent to 0.7884 shares of oceanfirst common stock and $3.78 in cash per share of sun common stock
* OceanFirst Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 3.6 pct in 2019
* OceanFirst Financial Corp - OceanFirst expects to achieve cost savings of approximately 53 pct of Sun's noninterest expense base
* OceanFirst Financial - aggregate consideration to be paid in exchange for sun common stock consists of about 15.1 million shares of co, $72.5 million in cash
* OceanFirst Financial Corp - Piper Jaffray & Co. is serving as financial advisor to OceanFirst
* Says Sun shareholders will have right to elect to receive stock or cash consideration for their shares
* Says sun National Bank will also merge with and into OceanFirst Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New study with Abiomed's Impella 2.5® heart pump demonstrates potential survival with pre-PCI insertion in heart attacks with the left main coronary artery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: