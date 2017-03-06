FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Oceanus Group updates on compulsory acquisition of Abalone Farms
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 6, 2017 / 1:03 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Oceanus Group updates on compulsory acquisition of Abalone Farms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Oceanus Group Ltd

* On 2 march 2017, oceanus aquaculture limited received from prc authority duly executed compensation agreements

* Gross aggregate compensation amount stated in compensation agreements is rmb182.5 million

* Company intends to utilise net compensation amount received from compulsory acquisition to repay total debt of s$20 million

* Has been informed of intention of gulei zhen people's government to compulsorily acquire 13 Abalone Farms of Oceanus (China) Aquaculture

* Proceeds from compulsory acquisition are expected to be recognized in financial year ending 31 dec 2017

* "Compulsory acquisition will not have a material impact on company's operations"

* Company will relocate its existing operations to its farms in fotan, People's Republic Of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.