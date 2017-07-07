BRIEF-YeaShin International Development adjusts conversion price of 6th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds
July 7 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
July 7 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 13
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wkNLMR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 7 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
July 7 French construction equipment maker Altrad Investment Authority said on Friday it agreed to buy UK oil services company Cape Plc for about 332.2 million pounds ($430.3 million) in cash.