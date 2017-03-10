BRIEF-Accenture to buy First Annapolis
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
March 10 Ocera Therapeutics Inc
* Ocera Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q4 loss per share $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $512,000
* Q4 revenue view $16,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ocera Therapeutics says anticipates it will have sufficient cash to fund operations into Q2 of 2018 based on its current operating plan and other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that the U.S. education system needs an overhaul and called for more parental choice, failing schools to be shut down and additional research to tackle issues.