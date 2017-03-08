FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ocera to announce additional results from its phase 2b STOP-HE study of IV OCR-002
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 8, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ocera to announce additional results from its phase 2b STOP-HE study of IV OCR-002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Ocera Therapeutics Inc

* Ocera to announce additional results from its phase 2b STOP-HE study of IV OCR-002 in patients with hepatic encephalopathy

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - IV OCR-002 statistically significantly normalized ammonia faster than standard of care

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - ammonia reduction statistically significantly correlated with clinical improvement in he symptoms

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - Ocera plans to meet with FDA in Q3 2017 to inform development paths forward for IV OCR-002 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.