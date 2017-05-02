UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Oclaro Inc
* Oclaro announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Sees q4 2017 revenue $144 million to $152 million
* Q3 revenue $162.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $160.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oclaro Inc- guidance for quarter ending july 1, 2017 is revenues in range of $144 million to $152 million
* Oclaro Inc- guidance for quarter ending july 1, 2017 is non-gaap gross margin in range of 38% to 41%
* Q4 revenue view $164.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.