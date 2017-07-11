July 11 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
* Ocular Therapeutix™ receives complete response letter from
fda for dextenza™ nda
* Ocular Therapeutix inc says outstanding items pertain to
form fda-483 close-out of manufacturing deficiencies and
analytical testing
* Ocular Therapeutix inc says complete response letter
states that fda has determined that it cannot approve nda in its
present form
* Ocular Therapeutix -crl acknowledges receipt of co's nda
amendment dated july 10, 2017 and states amendment was not
reviewed prior to fda's action of crl
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc says as a result, fda did not have
opportunity to review company's close-out response prior to
issuing crl
* Ocular Therapeutix -FDA indicated applicable sections of
amendment submitted by ocular could be incorporated when
responding to deficiencies noted in crl
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc says satisfactory resolution of
manufacturing deficiencies detailed in form fda-483 is required
before nda may be approved
* Ocular Therapeutix -fda's letter did not identify any
efficacy or safety concerns with respect to clinical data for
dextenza provided in nda
* Ocular Therapeutix -fda's letter did not identify any need
for additional clinical trials for nda approval
