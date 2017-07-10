July 10 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
* Ocular Therapeutix submits amendment to potentially extend
review for Dextenza New Drug Application (NDA)
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - Requesting FDA to consider
submission a major amendment and extend current NDA target
action date of July 19, under PDUFA
* Ocular Therapeutix - extend current NDA target action date
of July 19, under PDUFA by 3 months and to review submission
during current review cycle
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - Ocular Therapeutix submitted a
close-out response to all inspectional observations included in
FDA form 483
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - submitted details of a
manufacturing equipment change as an amendment to NDA
resubmission for Dextenza 0.4 mg
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - Ocular Therapeutix has modified a
piece of manufacturing equipment referenced in NDA resubmission
