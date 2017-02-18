Feb 17 Ocwen Financial Corp:

* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight

* Ocwen financial corp- settlement and termination of january 2015 consent order between ocwen loan servicing llc and dbo without admitting any wrongdoing

* Says in addition, ocwen has agreed to pay a cash settlement of $25 million to department of business oversight

* Ocwen financial corp-to also provide additional $198 million in debt forgiveness through loan modifications to existing california borrowers over 3 years

* Ocwen financial corp- under settlement, dbo to lift restriction on co's ability to buy mortgage servicing rights associated with california properties