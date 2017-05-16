FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial Corp says files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K

* Ocwen Financial - amendment related to a confidential MOU with Multistate Mortgage Committee

* Ocwen Financial Corp says amendment did not result in any changes to company's consolidated financial statements and related footnote disclosure

* Ocwen Financial - management re-evaluated effectiveness of disclosure controls, internal control over financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2016

* Ocwen Financial - management concluded co's disclosure controls, procedures, internal controls over financial reporting not effective as of Dec 31, 2016

* Ocwen Financial - disclosure controls not effective as of Dec 31, 2016 solely due to material weakness resulting in failure to provide disclosure of mou

* Ocwen Financial - evaluating necessary changes to its controls to remediate weakness and expects to provide an update in its June 30, 2017 form 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.