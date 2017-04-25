FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial files motions for restraining orders against some state mortgage regulators
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 5:42 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial files motions for restraining orders against some state mortgage regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* Ocwen Financial says files motions for restraining orders and injunctions against Illinois and Massachusetts mortgage regulators

* Ocwen Financial Corp says plans to appeal or respond to each of remaining state mortgage regulator actions in coming days

* Ocwen Financial Corp says continues to seek an "acceptable resolution" to resolve all state concerns

* Ocwen-Over course of almost 2 yrs, co, board have been in regular communication with state mortgage regulators, including those in Illinois, Massachusetts

* Remains "committed" to working with Illinois, Massachusetts, other state regulators to resolve valid concerns, commenced those efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

