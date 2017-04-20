FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

* Ocwen Financial - "believes its mortgage loan servicing practices have and continue to result in substantial benefits to consumers above and beyond other mortgage servicers"

* Ocwen Financial Corp says "disputes" CFPB'S claim that ocwen's mortgage loan servicing practices have caused substantial consumer harm

* Ocwen Financial Corp says unaware of CFPB conducting any detailed review of ocwen's loan servicing files

* Ocwen Financial Corp says received various orders from state mortgage regulators, and are in process of reviewing them in detail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.