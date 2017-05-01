FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial, New Residential working on agreement relating to about $117 bln in Mortgage Servicing Rights
May 1, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial, New Residential working on agreement relating to about $117 bln in Mortgage Servicing Rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp :

* Ocwen Financial and New Residential working on definitive agreement to strengthen and solidify relationship

* Proposed new agreement relates to approximately $117 billion in Mortgage Servicing Rights

* Under agreement, New Residential would also make an equity investment in Ocwen and become a 4.9% owner

* New arrangement would involve upfront payments to Ocwen of $425 million as MSRs transfer

* Proposed new agreement would convert New Residential's existing rights to MSRs to fully-owned MSRs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

