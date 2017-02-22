FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial reports Q4 loss per share $0.08
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial reports Q4 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp-

* Ocwen Financial announces operating results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue fell 10.6 percent to $323.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ocwen Financial - for Q4, servicing segment recorded $43.3 million of pre-tax income, inclusive of msr fair value changes

* Ocwen Financial Corp says lending segment incurred a $3.1 million pre-tax loss for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

