5 months ago
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial says to terminate engagement of operations monitor
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial says to terminate engagement of operations monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial Corp - Co, unit entered into a consent order with New York Department Of Financial Services

* Ocwen Financial - order provides for termination of engagement of third party operations monitor appointed under Co's DEC 2014 consent order with NY DFS in next 3 weeks

* Ocwen Financial - order provides for determination on whether restrictions on acquisitions of mortgage servicing rights in 2014 consent order should be eased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

