May 17 (Reuters) - OEKOWORLD AG:

* THUS SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES ITS DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY MORE THAN 10 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.51 EUR PER PREFERENCE SHARE SERIES B AND 0.50 EUR PER ORDINARY SHARE Source text - bit.ly/2qwhMOo

