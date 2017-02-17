Feb 17 OEM International Ab

* Q4 operating profit rose 31 pct to SEK 76 million (58)

* Says board of directors recommends a dividend of SEK 5.50 per share (5.00)

* Q4 incoming orders rose 16 pct to SEK 669 million (577)

* Q4 net sales rose 12 pct to SEK 654 million (581)