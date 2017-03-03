FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-OEP votes against the appointment of Netas board members as the share transfer was not completed-KAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - OEP Turkey Tech B.V.

* OEP says votes against the appointment of Netas board members nominated for purpose replacing of some of the current members during the general assembly meeting dated March 3 as the share transfer was not completed

* On 6 Dec 2016. It was announced that a share purchase agreement for the transfer of shares representing 48.04 pct of Netas has been executed between Netas's shareholder OEP and ZTE cooperation U.A. (ZTE) and agreed share purchase price shall be paid at the date of completion share transfer

* I has also been announced that on Dec. 30, 2016 the Competition Board approval, which was required for completion of share transfer in accordance with agreement between OPE and ZTE, was granted Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

