BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 UK's Office of Communications -
* Ofcom findings on fox/sky merger published
* Our report finds that proposed transaction raises public interest concerns relating to media plurality
* Identifies a risk of increased influence by members of Murdoch family trust over UK news agenda and political process, with its unique presence on radio, television, in print and online
* Has considered allegations of sexual and racial harassment at Fox News that are extremely serious and disturbing
* We consider that these concerns may justify a reference by secretary of state to competition and markets authority
* Our assessment finds that sky would remain a fit and proper licence holder in event of merger Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2t4GQgI] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter