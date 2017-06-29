June 29 UK's Office of Communications -

* Ofcom findings on fox/sky merger published

* ‍Our report finds that proposed transaction raises public interest concerns relating to media plurality

* Identifies a risk of increased influence by members of Murdoch family trust over UK news agenda and political process, with its unique presence on radio, television, in print and online

* Has considered allegations of sexual and racial harassment at Fox News that are extremely serious and disturbing

* We consider that these concerns may justify a reference by secretary of state to competition and markets authority

* Our assessment finds that sky would remain a fit and proper licence holder in event of merger Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2t4GQgI] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)