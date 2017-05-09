BRIEF-Office Depot Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22

May 9 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc:

* Office Depot Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.71 billion

* Office Depot Inc - announces sale agreements for businesses in Australia, New Zealand and South Korea

* Office Depot Inc - North American retail division sales were $1.4 billion in Q1 of 2017 compared to $1.5 billion in prior year period

* Office Depot Inc - office depot continues to expect total company sales in 2017 to be lower than 2016

* Office Depot Inc - qtrly North American retail division reported a 5pct decline in comparable store sales

* Office Depot Inc - expects to be substantially complete with officemax integration and realize majority of remaining synergy benefits by end of 2017

* Office Depot Inc - merger integration expenses are estimated to total approximately $45 million in 2017 with approximately $25 million in capital expenditures

* Office depot inc - expects to deliver over $250 million in annual benefits by end of 2018

* Office Depot Inc - company continues to expect adjusted operating income of approximately $500 million in fiscal 2017

* Office Depot Inc - in 2017, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $200 million

* Office Depot-estimates it will incur up to about $125 million in costs to implement cost saving programs & sees majority of remaining costs to be incurred in 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $10.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S