May 24 (Reuters) - OFFICIIS PROPERTIES SA:

* FY NET CONSOLIDATED INCOME EUR 21.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 13.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY DILUTED NAV PER SHARE OF EUR 1.49

* HAS DECIDED TO SELL THE SALENGRO BUILDING

* FY 2017-18 WILL CONTINUE TO BE AFFECTED BY FINANCIAL VACANCIES AND THE RENTAL DISCOUNTS GRANTED TO NEW TENANTS