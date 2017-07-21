FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 minutes ago
BRIEF-OFG Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.30
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Russia
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Strong quake off Greek coast
World
Strong quake off Greek coast
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 21, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 4 minutes ago

BRIEF-OFG Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.30

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - OFG Bancorp:

* OFG Bancorp reports 2Q17 results

* OFG Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.30

* OFG Bancorp qtrly net interest margin increased 8 basis points from Q1 2017 to 5.18 percent

* OFG Bancorp - "continue to be committed to delivering stable financial results in line with range discussed at beginning of year"

* OFG Bancorp qtrly net charge-off rate increased 39 basis points to 1.79 percent from Q1 2017

* OFG Bancorp qtrly total provision for loan and lease losses increased $8.9 million to $26.5 million compared to Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.