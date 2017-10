Oct 25 (Reuters) - OFG Bancorp

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says based on current assessments of hurricane impact on credit portfolio,3Q17 results has additional $27.0 million in loan loss provision,pre-tax​

* Says qtrly ‍net loss $146,000 VS profit of $11.7 million​