May 5 Ofs Capital Corp

* OFS Capital Corp announces first quarter financial results

* Qtrly net investment income of $3.3 million, or $0.34 per share.

* Qtrly net asset value increased to $14.98 per share at March 31, 2017 from $14.82 per share at December 31, 2016

* Qtrly adjusted net investment income per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: