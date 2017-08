March 15 (Reuters) - Ofs Capital Corp:

* OFS Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* OFS Capital Corp - net asset value per share increased to $14.82 at December 31, 2016 from $14.67 per share at September 30, 2016

* OFS Capital Corp - Q4 net investment income $0.39 per share

* OFS Capital Corp qtrly adjusted net investment income $0.39 per share