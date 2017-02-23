BRIEF-OGE Energy Corp posts Q4 earnings per share $0.29

Feb 23 (Reuters) - OGE Energy Corp

* OGE Energy Corp reports earnings for 2016 and outlook for 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* OGE Energy Corp says OG&E is projected to earn $1.58 to $1.70 per average diluted share in 2017

* OGE Energy Corp says additionally, OGE energy consolidated earnings guidance for 2017 is $1.93 to $2.09 per average diluted share

* OGE Energy Corp - qtrly total operating revenues $ 530.8 million versus $447.1 million