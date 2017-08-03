BRIEF-OGE Energy qtrly‍ reported earnings of $0.52 per diluted share

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - OGE Energy Corp:
* OGE Energy Corp - qtrly reported earnings of $0.52 per diluted share - sec filing
* OGE Energy Corp - company's 2017 og&e earnings guidance remains unchanged at low end of earnings range of $1.58 to $1.70 per average diluted share
* OGE Energy- OGE Energy consol earnings guidance for 2017 remains unchanged, projected at lower end of earnings range of $1.93-$2.09/average diluted earnings per share Source text: (bit.ly/2hqEiHk) Further company coverage: