#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-OGE Energy qtrly‍ reported earnings of $0.52 per diluted share

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - OGE Energy Corp:

* OGE Energy Corp - qtrly ‍ reported earnings of $0.52 per diluted share - sec filing​

* OGE Energy Corp - ‍company's 2017 og&e earnings guidance remains unchanged at low end of earnings range of $1.58 to $1.70 per average diluted share​

* OGE Energy- OGE Energy consol earnings guidance for 2017 remains unchanged, projected at lower end of earnings range of $1.93-$2.09/average diluted earnings per share Source text: (bit.ly/2hqEiHk) Further company coverage:

