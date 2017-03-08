FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-OGE Energy, subsidiary each entered into new unsecured 5-yr revolving credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - OGE Energy Corp:

* OGE Energy Corp - co, subsidiary each entered into new unsecured five-year revolving credit facilities - sec filing

* OGE Energy Corp - each of new facilities is scheduled to terminate on march 8, 2022

* OGE Energy - co, unit have right to request extension of credit facility termination date under their respective new facility for additional 1-year -period

* OGE Energy - oge energy's isa $450 million new facility; new facility replaced its current $750 million revolving credit facility entered into on dec 13, 2011

* OGE Energy - each of new facilities is unsecured and, under certain circumstances, may be increased to a maximum revolving commitment limit of $600 million Source text (bit.ly/2mkyXjU) Further company coverage:

