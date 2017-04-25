FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OHL closes sale of 51 pct stake in Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course
April 25, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-OHL closes sale of 51 pct stake in Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Obrascon Huarte Lain SA:

* Says its unit Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL has closed sale of a 51 percent stake in the companies holding Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course to RLH Properties SAB de CV

* Sale generates cash amount of $149.9 million and estimated capital gains, including value of unsold stake, amounts to $17.9 million

* Says sold stake may be increased up to a maximum of 80 percent of companies owning Rosewood Mayakoba and Fairmont Mayakoba hotels, which would mean an estimated additional $55.8 million cash Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

