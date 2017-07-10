BRIEF-VoltServer Inc says raised $5.0 million in equity financing
* VoltServer Inc says it has sold $5.0 million in equity financing - sec filing
July 10 OBRASCON HUARTE LAIN SA:
* MAGENTA INFRAESTRUCTURA FILES WITH CNBV TO EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY UP TO 100% OF OHL MEXICO'S PUBLIC SHARES TO JULY 26
* SAYS MAGENTA REQUESTS TO REDUCE MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE CONDITION FROM 95 PERCENT TO 85 PERCENT Source text for Eikon:
July 10 Billionaire Eddie Lampert's ESL Partners LP and Fairholme Capital Management LLC said they are considering a potential deal with Sears Canada as the retailer looks to restructure itself under bankruptcy protection.