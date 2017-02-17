BRIEF-e'grand repurchases 145,000 shares
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
Feb 17 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd
* Two loan agreements were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and two customers
* Loan agreement A for principal amount of HK$27 million
* Loan agreement B for hk$20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
* Interbank bond market opened to 'quasi-REITs' on case-by-case basis
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)