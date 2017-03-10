March 10 Oil-Dri Corporation Of America:
* Oil-Dri announces second quarter and first six months of
fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Oil-Dri Corporation Of America - net sales for quarter
were $65.2 million compared to net sales of $65.4 million
* Oil-Dri Corporation Of America - in back half of year,
plan to reallocate some of anticipated spending, reducing
overall advertising & increasing trade promotions
* Oil-Dri Corporation - in back half of year expect general
marketing expense to continue to be significant, but slightly
less than total spend in fiscal 2016
* Oil-Dri Corporation Of America - "look forward to
continuing to expand distribution of our newest animal health
products, varium and neoprime"
