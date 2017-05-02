FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oil major Total starts production at Badamyar site
May 2, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Oil major Total starts production at Badamyar site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Total:

* Total has started up production from the Badamyar project, located offshore 220 kilometers south of Yangon in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

* Total says project will enable an extension of the Yadana gas field's 8 billion cubic meters per year production plateau beyond 2020

* "This project underscores Total's commitment to develop gas projects to provide Myanmar and Thaïland with affordable, reliable and clean energy to support the countries’ economic growth over the coming years," said Arnaud Breuillac, President, Exploration & Production at Total, in a statement

* Total is the operator of the project with a 31.2% interest. Its partners are Chevron-Unocal (28.3%), PTTEP (25.5%) and the national company MOGE (15%).

