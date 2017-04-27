BRIEF-Bio-Rad Laboratories reports Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue $500.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $477.8 million
April 27 Nikkei:
* Japanese paper products group Oji Holdings expected to log around 33 billion Yen ($296 million) in group net profit for the year ended March - Nikkei
* Oji Holdings' sales likely fell 2 percent to about 1.41 trillion Yen for the year ended March - Nikkei
* Oji Holdings Corp's group operating profit likely fell 2% to around 72 billion yen for the year ended March - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2pDGXAK) Further company coverage:
* AV Homes Inc - Priced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2022