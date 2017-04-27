April 27 Nikkei:

* Japanese paper products group Oji Holdings expected to log around 33 billion Yen ($296 million) in group net profit for the year ended March - Nikkei

* Oji Holdings' sales likely fell 2 percent to about 1.41 trillion Yen for the year ended March - Nikkei

* Oji Holdings Corp's group operating profit likely fell 2% to around 72 billion yen for the year ended March - Nikkei